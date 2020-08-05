SpaceX Starship prototype takes big step toward Mars with first tiny ‘hop’



GIF by Eric Mack/ CNET.



Elon Musk and SpaceX took their most current step toward Mars and the mentioned objective of making humankind a multi-planetary types … by shooting a huge metal thermos into the Texas sky Tuesday night.

The business carried out a practically 500- foot (150 meter) “hop” of its SN5 Starship prototype at its Boca Chica advancement center at 5 p.m. PT.

The almost nine-story-tall test craft sparked its single Raptor engine and gradually increased into the air prior to then carefully going back to the ground and landing upright not far from where it removed.

For a minute after the engine first sparked, it appeared SN5 was having a hard time to get air-borne, however then it increased above its own smoke, hovered and came in for a soft landing. It took a trip simply a tiny portion of the more than 35 million miles Musk hopes the last Starship will pass through to take human beings toMars

The long-awaited low-altitude test flight follows a handful of …