SpaceX: Starlink satellite tests show internet speeds of 100 mbps

SpaceX states early tests of its quickly growing fleet of internet- offering satellites are yielding appealing outcomes.

Internal tests of a beta variation of internet service from the business’s Starlink task show “super low latency and download speeds greater than 100 [megabits] per second,” Kate Tice, a SpaceX senior accreditation engineer, stated throughout a live broadcast of a Starlink launch onThursday

“That means our latency is low enough to play the fastest online video games, and our download speeds are fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once and still have bandwidth to spare,” Tice included.

The Starlink effort ultimately intends to send out 10s of thousands of broadband satellites into orbit, blanketing Earth in budget friendly, high-speedinternet SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has actually stated that he hopes Starlink will get rural and remote areas online. Already, the business has actually released more than 700 satellites.

SpaceX's Starlink -8 objective provided a ninth batch of internet- beaming satellites into orbit on June 13, 2020.





SpaceX via Twitter









Tice likewise revealed that SpaceX just recently finished a test of 2 orbiting satellites that are geared up with inter-satellite links– informally referred to as “space lasers.” This innovation makes it possible for Starlink satellites to move information straight to each other in orbit, rather of beaming it to …