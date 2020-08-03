SpaceX splashdown replay: See NASA astronauts safely return to Earth



Space X.



The initially return of a commercially developed and run United States spacecraft bring 2 NASA astronauts from the International Space Station made waves Sunday when it crashed in the Gulf of Mexico right as arranged at 11: 48 a.m. PT.

The Space X Crew Dragon travelers– NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley– fittingly called the history-making spacecraftEndeavour The astronauts safely left the spacecraft on Sunday afternoon after a healing at sea.

NASA administratorJim Bridenstine welcomed the astronauts home in a tweet

Crew Dragon undocked from the ISS at 4: 35 p.m. PT on Saturday, beginning the vital last leg of the crewed test objective that’s indicated to show Space X is prepared to bring astronauts backward and forward to the ISS regularly. Crew Dragon had actually formerly aced its uncrewed Demo -1 test flight back in March

