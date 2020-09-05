SpaceX Says Its Starlink Satellite Internet Can Already Download 100 Megabits Per Second

SpaceX says early tests of its rapidly growing fleet of internet-providing satellites are yielding promising results.

Internal tests of a beta version of internet service from the company’s Starlink project show “super low latency and download speeds greater than 100” megabits per second, Kate Tice, a SpaceX senior certification engineer, said during a live broadcast of a Starlink launch on Thursday.

“That means our latency is low enough to play the fastest online video games, and our download speeds are fast enough to stream multiple HD movies at once and still have bandwidth to spare,” Tice added.

The Starlink initiative hopes to eventually send tens of thousands of broadband satellites into orbit, blanketing Earth in affordable high-speed internet. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he hopes Starlink will get rural and remote regions online. Already, the company has launched more than 700 satellites.

Tice also announced that SpaceX recently completed a test of two orbiting satellites that are equipped with intersatellite links – informally known as “space lasers”.

This technology enables Starlink satellites to transfer data directly to each other in orbit, instead of beaming it to the ground and back.

“With these space lasers, these Starlink satellites were able to transfer hundreds of…