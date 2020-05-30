SpaceX, NASA make final preparations for second launch attempt: ‘Let’s light this candle!’

“Let’s light this candle!” stated Behnken’s son as he was bidding farewell to his father at Kennedy Space Center Saturday.

SPACEX, NASA EYE ‘WEATHER CHALLENGES’ AHEAD OF SECOND HISTORIC LAUNCH ATTEMPT

After saying goodbye to their households Hurley and Behnken had been taken in a Tesla car to the launch pad, the place they boarded SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. “The hatch is closed. The crew is settled in,” tweeted NASA at 1:17 p.m. EDT.

The launch is scheduled for at 3:22 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A, the identical pad that was used for the Apollo and area shuttle missions. President Trump will probably be at Kennedy Space Center for the launch.

The first try and launch SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft was scrubbed simply 16 minutes and 54 seconds earlier than launch on Wednesday on account of unfavorable climate within the flight path.

SPACEX AND NASA’S HISTORIC LAUNCH SCRUBBED AS A RESULT OF WEATHER

NASA and SpaceX are carefully monitoring the climate for Saturday’s launch. “What got us last time was the electricity in the atmosphere and, of course, today, there are, in fact, buildups,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine stated Saturday. “It doesn’t look like there are thunderstorms at this time, but they are expected. The question is ‘when do those thunderstorms go away, and when those thunderstorms materialize, where are they located’?”

“We are predicting about a 50/50 shot of going this time, but given the fact that we are in late May, in Florida, we have to take every shot we can get,” he added. “We are a go for launch right now and we are hoping that the weather will hold up.”

The Demo-2 mission has an instantaneous launch window, which signifies that the flight is scheduled to launch at precisely at 3:22 p.m. EDT with no potential to increase the window.

50 YEARS AFTER APOLLO 11, NEIL ARMSTRONG’S SONS DESCRIBE THE DAY THEIR DAD WALKED ON THE MOON

The launch of the Demo-2 mission would be the first time a non-public firm, somewhat than a nationwide authorities, sends astronauts into orbit.

Launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon will speed up to roughly 17,000 mph, in line with NASA, inserting the capsule heading in the right direction for the International Space Station. The length of the astronauts’ keep on the orbiting area lab is but to be decided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Saturday’s launch is scrubbed, one other launch try might happen on Sunday, in line with NASA.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers