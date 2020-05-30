SpaceX Nasa launch: Watch video of astronauts being sent into space on historic mission

Video exhibits the second SpaceX shot Nasa astronauts into space, making historical past because it went.

It represents the primary alternative in a long time to see a brand new spacecraft carry people into space, in addition to being the primary time astronauts have been shot from US soil in 9 years and the primary time a non-public space firm has sent individuals into orbit.

It carried the 2 astronauts – veterans Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley – up in the direction of the International Space Station. Their journey will take 19 hours, and they’re anticipated to remain within the floating laboratory for so long as just a few months.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Throughout that course of and their journey again all the way down to Earth, the Crew Dragon capsule that carried them will likely be examined earlier than it enters common use sending but extra astronauts into space.

The launch – which had been postponed by three days as a result of of climate – has been hailed by each Nasa and SpaceX as the start of a brand new period in space journey. Both organisations hope that the launch brings down the price of being sent into space, opening up alternatives for tourism and elevated journey across the photo voltaic system.

Nasa additionally hopes that the partnership with a non-public firm types the premise of its plans to move out additional into the photo voltaic system, too. The space company has dedicated to going first to the Moon within the coming years, after which utilizing that as a launchpad to push on to the Moon.