SpaceX: Nasa astronauts dock at the International Space Station on historic mission

Nasa astronauts and a SpaceX capsule have arrived at the International Space Station as a part of a historic mission.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived after a 19-hour journey that started from Kennedy Space Center with a liftoff that represented a lot of firsts.

It was the first time Elon Musk’s area firm – or any non-public agency – had put people into area, in addition to the first time astronauts have left from US soil since the finish of the Space Shuttle programme in 2011.

The area station orbits at round 220 miles above the planet, and the floating laboratory will function a house for the two astronauts over the coming months, throughout which additional assessments might be carried out on the Crew Dragon capsule that carried them there.

Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted “welcome home” to the pair. “America’s two favorite dads in space have docked to the Space Station,” he wrote.

The spacecraft needed to carry out a sequence of manoeuvres to lift its obit to return shut sufficient to dock at the area station.

The Dragon docked autonomously to a port on the bow part of the of the station’s Harmony module.

Once the Dragon is sealed in place and strain checks are accomplished, the hatch door will open and Mr Hurley and Mr Behnken will be part of the three different area station residents, Nasa’s Chris Cassidy and Russia’s Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, to grow to be members of the Expedition 63 crew.​

The goal of the mission is to show SpaceX’s potential to ferry astronauts to the area station and again safely.

It is the last main step required by SpaceX’s astronaut provider, the Crew Dragon, to get licensed by Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme for long-term manned missions to area.

The mission is predicted to final something between one and 4 months.