SpaceX: Musk’s ‘Mars ship’ prototype aces 150m test flight



The test flight lasted less than a minute.





A prototype of SpaceX’s next-generation Starship automobile has actually effectively flown to an elevation of 150 m (500 feet).

The uncrewed test automobile rose on a plume of exhaust prior to releasing its landing legs and touching down gently.

The flight was performed at SpaceX’s test website near the town of Boca Chica in south Texas on Tuesday night.

It’s the very first flight test in practically a year for the Raptor engine, which will be utilized to power Starship.

The stainless-steel test automobile, called SN5, has actually been compared otherwise to a grain silo and water tank.

But it might lead the way for a spacecraft efficient in bring people to the Moon and Mars.

Shortly after the test flight, which lasted simply under a minute, SpaceX creator Elon Musk tweeted: “Mars is looking real.”

SN5 removed from Boca Chica at 00: 57 BST (18: 57 regional time) for the quickflight It utilizes a single Raptor engine, which is powered by liquid methane and liquid oxygen.

The last Starship automobile will …