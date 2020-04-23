SpaceX moves ahead with Starlink satellite launch amid pandemic

Wednesday, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched another batch of satellites into Earth’s orbit.

CEO Elon Musk said recently that the satellites will enable the company to beam the internet directly into their consumers’ terminals. He added that the service would operate in the United States and Canada for now but they are hoping to grow the service eventually. This is part of Musk’s plan to build a multibillion-dollar telecom enterprise.

With this batch of Starlink satellites, the total tally has grown to 400 around Earth’s orbit.

Even though several businesses faced shut down due to the pandemic, the federal government assigned SpaceX “critical infrastructure” and allowed them to continue their operations.

