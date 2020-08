SpaceX launches rocket overnight: 10th Starlink mission

Space X launches rocket over night: 10 th Starlink mission Updated: 6: 35 AM EDT Aug 7,2020



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

WHILE A LOT OF YOU SLEPT, SPACEX COMMEMORATED ANOTHER SUCCESSFU LAUNCH. MICHELLE: THIS ROCKET REMOVED FROM THE KENNEDY AREA CENTER AT 1: 12 TODAY ON ANOTHER STARLINK MISSION >> > > 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0. IGNITION. TAKE OFF. MATT: THAT– MICHELLE: THERE IT GOES. IT CONSISTED OF 57 STARLINK SATELLITES AND 2 SATELLITES FOR BLACKSKY. THE FIRST PHASE OF THIS ROCKET WAS THE SAME ONE THAT ASSISTED THE TEAM DRAGON MAKE THEIR CLIMB TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACEPORT STATION BACK IN MAY. SO THEY ARE GETTING THEIR MONEYS’S WORTH OUT OF IT. AL.