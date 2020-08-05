SpaceX launches, lands Starship prototype rocket in short flight test

SpaceX’s prototype Starship launches in a short initially flight test at the business’s center in Boca Chica, Texas.

The 5th prototype of SpaceX’s next-generation Starship rocket passed its most vital test yet, removing and landing in a short flight on Tuesday at the business’s center in Texas.

Starship prototype Serial Number 5, standing at about 100 feet high, released slowly and increased to about 500 feet in the air prior to returning back to arrive at a concrete location near the launchpad.

“Progress is accelerating,” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted after the flight.