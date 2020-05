What is Space X? How does it earn money?

The firm is readied to make background as, along with Nasa, it send out 2 astronauts to the International Space Station – the very first time an exclusive firm has actually done this.

The launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida is set up for 16: 33 regional time (20: 33 GMT/ 21: 33).

Science contributor Laura Foster takes a more detailed check out the firm’s purposes.