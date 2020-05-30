SpaceX launch live blog: news and updates from the Crew Dragon mission

SpaceX is about to make historical past because it makes an attempt to launch its first passengers to house for NASA. Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to launch on SpaceX’s new capsule, the Crew Dragon, which is able to take the pair to the International Space Station.

It’s an enormous second for the firm, because it’ll mark the first time a personal firm has ever despatched individuals into orbit. And with this launch going down from Florida, it’ll be the first time in practically a decade that individuals have launched to orbit from American soil since the finish of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

NASA’s protection of the launch kicks off at 11AM ET, with takeoff scheduled for 3:22PM ET. There’s numerous motion main up liftoff, so be a part of us as we break all of it down for you.

Tune into our SpaceX launch live weblog right here!

Live-stream SpaceX’s launch in the background