SpaceX launch: how to watch the Crew Dragon mission live

On Saturday, May 30th, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is ready to turn out to be the first personal spacecraft to carry people into orbit. The launch, scheduled for 3:22PM ET, may also mark the first time in almost a decade that NASA astronauts have launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

For NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, this might be their second try at this historic launch. The first launch try, on Wednesday, May 27th, was scrubbed due to poor climate situations lower than 17 minutes earlier than launch. They’ll get one other likelihood at present. If at present’s launch is delayed for any cause, the subsequent launch try might be on Sunday, May 31st, at 3PM ET.

NASA plans to cowl at present’s occasion live, beginning at round 11AM ET. If all goes nicely, they’ll cowl all the pieces from launch preparations to the Crew Dragon’s docking at the ISS at 10:20AM ET on Sunday, May 31st. You may also observe together with The Verge on our live weblog.

What time is SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from the firm’s launch website on Saturday, May 30th, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Scheduled launch time: New York: 3:22PM / San Francisco: 12:22PM / London: 8:22PM / Berlin: 9:22PM / Moscow: 10:22PM / New Delhi: 12:52AM (May 31st) / Beijing: 3:22AM (May 31st) / Tokyo: 4:22AM (May 31st) / Melbourne: 5:22AM (May 31st)

How to watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch live:

Live stream: NASA is live-streaming the occasion on YouTube or on its website for desktop viewing. SpaceX may also be live-streaming the occasion on its YouTube channel.