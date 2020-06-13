SpaceX expands network with launch of 58 satellites, completes second of four launches

The Rideshare Mission program aims to offer a “flexible, low-cost” method of transporting satellites to low Earth orbit, according to NasaSpaceflight.com.

The Saturday launch saw a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 58 Starlink satellites as well as 3 Planet Labs Inc. satellites. SpaceX has carried several of satellites into space for the likes of Planet Labs before, nevertheless the Rideshare Mission launches might find more trips in a better frequency.

The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Saturday morning, with the sky so clear that the glow from the rockets engines were visible throughout the launch. The re-usable Falcon 9 booster utilized on Saturday already had two flights to its name.

Starlink launch missions have brought a total of 540 satellites into low Earth orbit so far. Additional missions will continue to grow SpaceX’s “constellation” of internet satellites to really have a total of 1,584 satellites in orbit by the end of the current phase.

CEO Elon Musk established the Starlink project to generate a low-cost global broadband network. SpaceX originally announced plans to create the Starlink network in 2015, with plans to transport up to 50% of all backhaul communications traffic or more to 10% of local internet traffic.

SpaceX recently completed its first manned launch on May 30, marking the first time an exclusive company – rather than a government – has launched astronauts into space. President Trump called the launch America’s “bold and triumphant return to the stars.”

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken then completed a 19-hour journey to the International Space Station while the Falcon 9 rocket used to launch them returned to a drone ship in the Atlantic.