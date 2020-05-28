SpaceX crewed mission postponed due to bad weather – Armenian News

SpaceX’s landmark launch to the International Space Station – the primary crewed mission to blast off from US soil in nearly a decade – was scrubbed Wednesday due to bad weather.

With NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, the launch pad platform retracted and rocket fueling underway, SpaceX made the decision to abort, in accordance to NDTV.

“Unfortunately, we are not going to launch today,” launch director Mike Taylor mentioned, with lower than 20 minutes to go till takeoff.

Officials cited the specter of lightning, amongst different elements.

It means a wait of no less than a number of extra days for the primary crewed launch on an American rocket because the house shuttle program led to 2011. They will attempt once more on Saturday.

If profitable, the launch would be the first time the feat has been carried out by a privately-owned firm.

A reside video feed confirmed Behnken and Hurley – of their futuristic white uniforms adorned with the US flag and the logos of NASA and SpaceX – ready as propellant was unloaded from the reusable Falcon 9 rocket.