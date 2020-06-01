SpaceX Crew Dragon Delivers Two Astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the primary US area capsule to achieve this with a crew since 2011. The area station’s present crew welcomed them aboard with hugs and handshakes on schedule at 1:25pm EDT (10:55pm IST), after executing a crucial spacecraft docking milestone and kicking off the crew’s doubtlessly months-long keep within the orbital laboratory.

Applause could possibly be heard from the station’s downlink to mission management in Houston, Texas as Behnken, 49, and Hurley 53, turned the primary American astronauts launched to the station from US soil in almost a decade.

“I will tell you, the whole world saw this mission, and we are so, so proud for everything you have done for our country and in fact to inspire the world,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine mentioned on a telephone line by mission management.

“It’s great to get the United States back in the crewed launch business, and we’re just really glad to be on board this magnificent complex,” Hurley mentioned.

Saturday’s launch by SpaceX, the non-public rocket firm of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, represented one other milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight more cost effective and extra frequent.

It additionally marked the primary time that commercially developed area autos – owned and operated by a non-public entity moderately than NASA – have carried Americans into orbit.

Behnken mentioned he and Hurley had been in a position to get a number of hours’ sleep throughout their 19-hour orbital journey, telling the administrator that “the first night is always a little bit of a challenge, but the Dragon is a slick vehicle and we had good airflow so we had an excellent evening.”

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 pm EDT on Saturday (12:52 am IST on Sunday) for the journey to the area station. Just earlier than lift-off, Hurley mentioned, “SpaceX, we’re go for launch. Let’s light this candle,” paraphrasing the well-known remark uttered on the launch pad in 1961 by Alan Shepard, the primary American flown into area.

The Falcon 9 took off from the identical launch pad utilized by NASA’s last area shuttle flight, piloted by Hurley, in 2011. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to hitch rides into orbit aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA final despatched astronauts into area on a model new automobile 40 years in the past firstly of the area shuttle program.

Boeing, which is producing its personal launch system in competitors with SpaceX, is anticipated to fly its CST-100 Starliner automobile with astronauts aboard for the primary time subsequent yr. NASA has awarded almost $eight billion (roughly Rs. 60, 228 crores) mixed to SpaceX and Boeing for improvement of their rival rockets.

Musk, the South African-born high-tech entrepreneur who made his fortune in Silicon Valley, can be chief government of electrical carmaker and battery producer Tesla.

