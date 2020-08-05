SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts describe thrilling return to Earth

Plunging back to Earth in a Space X Crew Dragon pill Sunday amounted to a high-speed excitement trip, astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken reportedTuesday The fiery, flawlessly-controlled descent to splashdown went off without a drawback– a significant action towards accrediting the lorry for functional flights.

“What a ride!” Behnken tweeted, sharing long-range tracking cam video of the Crew Dragon’s remarkable descent.

Tracking video of Crew Dragon’s descent, parachute releases and splashdown pic.twitter.com/pzbm1iXCC6 — Space X (@Space X)August 4, 2020

The Crew Dragon crashed south of Pensacola, Florida, in the middle of lots of boaters, some car close to the carefully rocking pill regardless of earlier Coast Guard cautions to remain clear. The spacecraft, with Hurley and Behnken still strapped in their seats, was carried aboard a Space X healing ship without occurrence.

It was the very first water landing for astronauts or cosmonauts returning from orbit given that the last Apollo pill liquidated a joint flight with a Russian Soyuz spacecraft 45 years earlier.

Behnken and Hurley, veterans of 2 area shuttle bus flights each, stated the trip down was perhaps more amazing than either anticipated. Behnken offered a blow-by-blow description Tuesday throughout a virtual press conference at the Johnson Space Center.