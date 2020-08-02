SpaceX capsule swarmed by boaters after successful splashdown

After Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and prior to NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley ran out the capsule, lots of boats circled around the location, wreaking havoc as healing teams attempted to get to the spacecraft. One had a banner with a “Trump” logo design on it.

The spacecraft finished a two-month objective to the International Space Station, and crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 2: 48 PM ET, where healing boats were waiting close-by to get the team.

Why there were personal boats in the location at the time of the splashdown wasn’t right away clear. But it’s a possibly unsafe circumstance since of the possibility of poisonous propellant fumes from the spacecraft’s thrusters. Not to discuss the boats might have obstructed of an emergency situation healing operation.

We have actually connected to Space X and the Coast Guard and will report back with information.