Earlier this week, a bunch of NASA personnel gathered to take an image with the Crew Dragon spacecraft and rocket on the launch pad. And it wasn’t only for the recollections: It’s one thing they do earlier than each mission and there is undoubtedly some superstition round it.

And after launch, they’re going to dig in to bowls of chili. In the Space Shuttle days, they used to eat just beans. But, as one NASA official informed CNN Business, some traditions are being tweaked for this new period of human spaceflight.

Over on the climate squadron, which is a part of the army’s 45th Space Wing, nobody is allowed to put on purple socks — the colour code for inclement climate.

Food can be concerned: “For every launch, about 30 minutes prior, we will bring out a big box of popcorn, and everyone will have a handful.”

The cause? The climate group preferred their popcorn. But earlier than the deadly destruction of Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003, nobody made a batch. So they resolved by no means to skip the popcorn once more.