SpaceX Astronauts Dock with International Space Station

It was superior and picture-perfect, as the two U.S. astronauts hitched their house capsule onto the International Space Station.

It went down Sunday AM Earth time … 19 hours after the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It’s the primary time within the historical past of U.S. house exploration that astronauts had been hurled into components unknown by a rocket manufactured by a personal firm — on this case, Elon Musk‘s SpaceX.



A cam from the Space Station captured the docking process … try the pink, white and inexperienced lights that signify the progress because the Dragon capsule bellies as much as its host.

The 2 astronauts — Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley — took over the controls throughout a part of the maneuver. The precise docking was computer-driven.

The docking follows a picture-perfect launch Saturday afternoon. The docking indicated that the primary portion of the take a look at flight with crew aboard was profitable.

The journey shall be thought-about an entire success as soon as the astronauts return to Earth within the close to future, opening the best way for extra journey to the house station and orbit by astronauts and maybe house vacationers within the years to return.