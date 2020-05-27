SpaceX and Nasa to launch Crew Dragon spacecraft

SpaceX and Nasa will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft at 9:33pm UK time

The Falcon 9 rocket is ready to elevate off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, certain for the International Space Station

This is the primary crewed launch from US soil since 2011

This launch marks an vital step in Nasa’s industrial crew programme, the company’s partnership with personal firms to ship astronauts to area.

In the primary crewed launch for the programme, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will set off for the ISS in a spacecraft constructed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket will elevate off with the Crew Dragon capsule carrying the 2 males on a 19 hour journey to the area station.

After earlier rain and clouds, Nasa says the climate is now trying extra beneficial for the launch to go forward.