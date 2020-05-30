SpaceX and NASA launch Crew Dragon in Florida: Live updates

Carol Scott helped NASA assess what went flawed — and heal from — two tragic accidents throughout the Space Shuttle program.

But lately, she’s the supervisor of the Launch Vehicle Office of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program — and which means she and her staff had been important in figuring out that SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is prepared for this mission and that the unavoidable dangers had been mitigated.

That’s not a simple gig.

“I’m not sleeping right, because I’ve got enough anxiety going on,” she joked throughout an interview with CNN Business on Tuesday. “But if I didn’t have butterflies, that would not be right.”

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is exclusive: The firm dealt with design and growth, although NASA nonetheless gives important security oversight. Scott’s staff numbered in the hundreds when she labored on the Space Shuttle program. But her staff now numbers in the a whole lot.

Still, Scott has by no means been extra assured, she mentioned.

The [SpaceX] system is certainly a lot safer than the Shuttle — for many causes.”

For one factor, the Shuttle required astronauts to strap into the enormous white spaceplane, which was vertically connected to rocket boosters on the launch pad. But for this mission, the astronauts will sit tight in the Crew Dragon capsule, which sits atop one giant rocket.

With the Space Shuttle, “a piece of foam came off and hit the orbiter,” inflicting the catastrophic destruction of the Columbia orbiter in 2003. “But if you have a capsule on top — hey, the only thing that’s gonna hit is a raindrop.”