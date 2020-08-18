SpaceChain Claims To Have Signed Outer Space’s First Multisig BTC Transaction

According to a statement released on August 18, Space Chain has actually effectively shown the first usage of blockchain hardware on the International Space Station, or ISS. This accomplishment was enabled through a partnership with the European Space Agency, which appears to have supplied financing, hardware, and basic assistance to the task.

The transaction was carried out by Space Chain co-founder and CTO Jeff Garzik, who stated that effectively signing this BTC transaction marks development towards Space Chain’s objective of developing a safe and secure, open source, and immutable blockchain satellite network.

To make the transaction possible, a ground station transferred encrypted information to the ISS, where the hardware wallet including the personal essential signed the transaction. Space Chain’s experiments have to do with making sure a robust connection in between blockchain hardware in area and associated facilities on Earth.

As Cointelegraph formerly reported, Space Chain provided its hardware wallet innovation to the ISS with a Space X Falcon 9 rocket at the end of 2019.