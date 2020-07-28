Space too good for Lennox rivals at Goodwood | Racing News

Space Blues put in a power-packed surface to claim Group Two honours in the Qatar Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

The four-year-old, looking for a hat-trick following a Listed win at Haydock and a French Group Three, was settled towards the back of the field by William Buick as Marie’s Diamond set out to make all.

Glorious Journey and Pierre Lapin were likewise popular in the early exchanges, with Buick tracking Escobar through the field up until producing his install approaching the last of 7 furlongs.

The Charlie Appleby- trained Space Blues revealed an exceptional modification of equipment when Buick kicked, quickly pulling clear and going on 2 win by 2 lengths as the 2-1 favourite.

Duke Of Hazzard kept for 2nd after having a hard time to discover a space at one point- while Escobar was 3rd, regardless of appearing to get a small bump from Space Blues as he made his winning relocation.

Appleby was satisfied, and might head back to France next with Space Blues.

“It was a pleasing performance,” stated the Newmarket fitness instructor.

“He was the class horse in the race. I constantly felt he took a trip into it truly well and he got a good encounter it.

“As per usual at Goodwood I’m sure there are a few hard-luck stories down on the rail. William gave him a nice ride and had a nice clean run at it.”

Space Blues’ next race will depend how rapidly he recuperates from his efforts.

Appleby included: “If he bounces well out of this I see no reason that we can’t look at the Maurice de Gheest on August 9.

“It turns up fast – it is just 10 days away. We will see how he bounces out of it, however it might be a prospective target.

“He does should have a huge one, due to the fact that he has actually knocked on the door adequate times now. It would be great for him to get a Group One tag around his neck if we can.

“He has actually certainly reinforced for sure.

“He is still what I call a ‘womanly’ Dubawi, however he is a fantastic tourist and has actually shown he is a seven-furlong expert.

“It would be lovely to drop him back to six and a half in the Maurice de Gheest – and if there is pace in the race it would give him something to aim at.”