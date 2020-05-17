Space Force launch: Robotic rocket plane blasts off on secret mission

The US Space Force has launched a robotic house plane on a secret mission in Earth’s orbit. The blast-off, on Sunday morning, got here after a 24-hour delay attributable to dangerous climate circumstances.

The X-37B plane was launched on an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Space Force officers stated they have been dedicating the launch to the nation’s first responders and medical personnel combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett stated in a press release: “Our invincible American spirit drives us to inspire, collaborate, and innovate collectively to beat adversity.





“In dedicating this mission to the nation’s healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel, the Department celebrates those who are keeping America Strong.”

More follows…