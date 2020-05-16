Space Force flag unveiled at the White House

“We should have started this a long time ago, but we made up for it in spades. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone’s ever seen. It’s moving along very rapidly, and we have tremendous people in charge,” stated Trump at the introduction.
The Space Force marks the initially brand-new solution and also coming with solution flag in greater than 72 years, according to the WhiteHouse There are 16,000 specialists appointed to the armed forces branch, according to Chief of Space OperationsGen John Raymond.
The dark blue and also white flag is jazzed up with “United States Space Force” and also Roman characters MMXIX (2019) and also includes a world, a Delta Wing, an elliptical exerciser orbit, a white Polaris, 2 collections of little celebrities and also 3 bigger celebrities, according to the White House.
The style is implied to stand for the large recesses of deep space, with the world representing the Space Force boxers’ house and also the Delta Wing illustration the force’s connections to the United States Air Force in signifying adjustment and also advancement. The elliptical exerciser orbit is implied to indicate protection and also defense, in addition to interagency collaboration and also allied collaborations, and also the white Polaris stands for the force’s consistent caution, the White House stated.
“Space is going to be the future. Both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things,” Trump statedFriday “Already, from what I’m hearing and based on reports, we are now the leader in space.”