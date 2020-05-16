Space Force flag unveiled at the White House

“We should have started this a long time ago, but we made up for it in spades. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone’s ever seen. It’s moving along very rapidly, and we have tremendous people in charge,” stated Trump at the introduction.

The Space Force marks the initially brand-new solution and also coming with solution flag in greater than 72 years, according to the WhiteHouse There are 16,000 specialists appointed to the armed forces branch, according to Chief of Space OperationsGen John Raymond.

The dark blue and also white flag is jazzed up with “United States Space Force” and also Roman characters MMXIX (2019) and also includes a world, a Delta Wing, an elliptical exerciser orbit, a white Polaris, 2 collections of little celebrities and also 3 bigger celebrities, according to the White House.