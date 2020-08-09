Space Blues out of this world in Maurice de Gheest | Racing News

Space Blues produced a definitive turn of foot in the last furlong to open his Group One account in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

A winner at Listed, Group Three and Group Two level on his last 3 starts, the Godolphin- owned colt lastly got his accomplishment on top level in remarkable style.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the boy of Dubawi had actually completed a close 3rd to Advertise in this race 12 months back, however has actually enhanced and now looks the completed short article.

Although rapidly out of the stalls from his rail draw, William Buick permitted others to set the speed as he offered his install plenty of cover towards the back.

Kevin Ryan’s Hello Youmzain quickly got the lead on the stands side, while the Clive Cox- trained Golden Horde was to the fore in the centre of the course. The latter was tracked by Godolphin’s other runner, Earthlight, from Andre Fabre’s steady.

There was a wide-open want to the race inside the last quarter-mile, as Hello Youmzain and Golden Horse attempted to kick clear while Earthlight, the 10-11 preferred, eventually flattered to trick.

The spaces stood for Space Blues (4-1), who break through and stormed previous his competitors in the last half-furlong to win by three-quarters of a length.

Hello Youmzain hung on for 2nd location, with Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y.