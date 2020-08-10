‘Spa’ raids in resort towns spark outrage over Mexico’s human trafficking problem

Several hours later on, the exact same protesters appeared at another state court house in the close-by beach resort of Playa del Carmen, shouting the exact same message and including another one: “No more impunity!”

On the night of July 30, officers under the command of the Quintana Roo’s State’s Attorney’s Office robbed 2 structures in Cancun and Playa delCarmen They eventually apprehended 13 individuals, twelve of whom were later on arraigned on charges of human trafficking, to name a few.

According to Quintana Roo state Attorney General Óscar Montes de Oca, the suspects had actually held lots of ladies in captivity, numerous from foreign nations.

“They advertised as a spa business; but in reality, there were sexual acts happening in those two places where women were being exploited,” Montes de Oca informed CNN in an interview. Though they marketed individually, the 2 areas are thought to have actually been run by the exact same individuals, the state’s lawyer’s workplace stated.

Online advertisements seen by CNN reveal the robbed structures ran a company offering “the best escorts in Playa del Carmen” with pictures of scantily attired ladies, promoted as “available 24/7.”

The ads worked on the dark web for many years, Montes de Oca states, and were not quickly discovered by the typical individual. It took the work of his workplace’s cyber-crimes system about a week to discover the advertisements and start the examination. Investigators likewise utilized …