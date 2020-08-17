S&P 500 trades near record high but Dow slips as Wall Street investors search for fresh stock-market spark

U.S. stock standards primarily increased early Monday, with the S&P 500 index trading near record area but finding couple of factors to trade considerably greater amidst a congressional stalemate over fresh stimulus to assist Americans and services injured by the coronavirus pandemic.
How are significant indexes doing?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average
United States: DJIA
was trading 47 points, or 0.1%, lower at around 27,893, weighed lower by a decreased inBoeing Co
United States: Bachelor’s Degree
andGoldman Sachs Group Inc
United States: GS
The S&P 500 index.
United States: SPX
was climbing up 12 indicate reach 3,385, a gain of 0.4%, at or near its record closing peak at 3,386.15. Meanwhile, theNasdaq Composite Index
United States: COMPENSATION
increased 84 points, or 0.8%, at 11,103.
On Friday, the Dow acquired 1.8% for the week, the S&P 500 scheduled a weekly advance of 0.6%. Friday’s gain turned the Nasdaq hardly favorable for the week, up 0.1%.
What’s driving the marketplace?
Market individuals were discovering a lack of drivers for stocks to approach considerably greater, which some strategists stated might be a possibly bearish dynamic as Wall Street heads heading to the fallow part of the summer season when trading volume tends to lighten.
“The S&P 500 is failing to breakout of its all-time high. Traders do believe that if the price continues to consolidate here, it is likely that the sentiment may become bearish,” composed Naeem Aslam, primary market expert …