S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters By Reuters

©Reuters A guy strolls a pet dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) throughout heat in New York



(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly out of work claims fell listed below 1 million recently, however that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly out of work supplement that prevented some from submitting claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average () fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,92251 and the S&P 500 () opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,37295

The Nasdaq Composite () acquired 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,02686 at the opening bell.