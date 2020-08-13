S&P 500 dips at open as labor market rebound falters By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters A guy strolls a pet dog in the shade past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) throughout heat in New York

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow indexes dipped at the open on Thursday as weekly out of work claims fell listed below 1 million recently, however that was likely due to the expiration of a $600 weekly out of work supplement that prevented some from submitting claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average () fell 54.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,92251 and the S&P 500 () opened lower by 7.40 points, or 0.22%, at 3,37295

The Nasdaq Composite () acquired 14.62 points, or 0.13%, to 11,02686 at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market rate, implying rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR