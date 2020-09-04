S&P 500 adds three companies not named Tesla — ‘a bit of a shocker,’ analyst says

Three brand-new names will be contributed to the S&P 500 index this month, however none of them are Tesla Inc.
S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed Friday afternoon that it will include three companies to the S&P500
–Catalent Inc
,Etsy Inc
andTeradyne Inc
Tesla Inc
was believed to be in line for the addition after revealing a 4th successive quarter of success, a requirement of the index, which lots of observers mentioned as a factor for a massive boost in the electric-car business’s stock in current weeks.
“S&P 500 inclusion now likely a done deal,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives stated after Tesla reported a lucrative quarter inJuly
When reached Friday, Ives stated “The champagne was on ice to get into the S&P 500, [it] was baked into shares.”
“This was a bit of a shocker and the Street assumed this was a foregone conclusion,” Ives stated in an e-mail to MarketWatch. “Tesla not getting into the S&P 500 club is a head scratcher and the stock will likely be down for the indexing implications.”
Tesla stock has actually included more than 31% considering that revealing second-quarter profits on the afternoon of July 22, though that efficiency has actually decreased today– at the end of Monday’s trading session, the stock had actually gotten 56% considering that profits. Shares have actually suffered …