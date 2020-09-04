S&P 500 adds three companies not named Tesla — ‘a bit of a shocker,’ analyst says

Three brand-new names will be contributed to the S&P 500 index this month, however none of them are Tesla Inc.

S&P Dow Jones Indices revealed Friday afternoon that it will include three companies to the S&P500

SPX,.

-0.81%

–Catalent Inc

CTLT,.

-2.83%

,Etsy Inc

ETSY,.

-3.58%

andTeradyne Inc

TER,.

-4.06%

Tesla Inc

TSLA,.

+2.78%

was believed to be in line for the addition after revealing a 4th successive quarter of success, a requirement of the index, which lots of observers mentioned as a factor for a massive boost in the electric-car business’s stock in current weeks.