Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81 – Panorama

Soviet film director, screenwriter and actor Samvel Gasparov has died from the coronavirus an infection at the age of 81, his buddy, editor-in-chief of Uzbekistan Armenian Magazine Georgi Sahakov stated on Facebook.

Stressing that the filmmaker was a fighter, he stated Gasparov finally succumbed to the “goddamn coronavirus”, Kulturomania.ru reported.

Sahakov wished a speedy restoration to his partner, actress Natalya Vavilova and provided his condolences to Gasparov’s household and buddies.

Samvel Gasparov is finest identified for his movies “First Flight, Last Flight”, “Bread, Gold and the Nagant Revolver”, “The Sixth”, “Without Special Risk”, “Coordinates of Death”, to call just a few.