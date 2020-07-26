Southwest’s CEO says the airline won’t have furloughs, for now

“We have no intention of seeking furloughs, layoffs, pay rate cuts, or benefits cuts through at least the end of this year,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly stated in a memo gotten by CNN. But Kelly warned that he “can’t guarantee it will never happen, especially during these dark pandemic times.”

Southwest says 17,000 of its employees have currently taken voluntary separation bundles and prolonged time off. Even still, Kelly stated the airline is losing $20 million a day.

Kelly detailed the airline’s efforts to cut expenses in the memo. “To deal with the financial crisis, we scrambled to cut spending and raise more cash from multiple sources,” he stated, defining that the business cut capital jobs, investor returns and running expenses accounting to $7 billion for2020 The airline likewise protected $3.2 billion in money profits under the CARES act, offered typical stock to financiers for $2.2 billion in money and obtained $122 billion from lending institutions.