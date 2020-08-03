CHICAGO (CBS)— An employee at a Garfield Ridge area Dunkin’ Donuts stood charged Saturday with spitting in an Illinois state cannon fodder’s coffee.

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, of Chicago, was detained on Friday and charged with disorderly conduct, careless conduct, and battery to a peace officer, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 10: 20 p.m. Thursday, a state cops District Chicago cannon fodder stopped at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 6738 W. ArcherAve for a big cup of black coffee, state cops stated.

The coffee was exceptionally hot, and when the cannon fodder took the cover off to cool it down, he saw a big, thick piece of mucous that was later on verified to be saliva drifting in it.

An examination caused the arrest of Sessler, a Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

He was captured at 12: 49 p.m. by District Chicago cannon fodders.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly stated in a press release. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment.”

For their security, state cannon fodders will no longer be purchasing from that Dunkin’ Donuts.

Sessler was being held at the Chicago Police’s Chicago Lawn District station …