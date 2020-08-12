Southwest Airlines removes autistic boy and his family over face mask

( CNN)– Southwest Airlines eliminated a traveler and her 3-year-old boy from a Monday flight after the boy, who has autism, declined to use a face mask and ended up being upset.

Passenger Alyssa Sadler, who was likewise taking a trip with her 1-year-old child, informed CNN affiliate KPRC that the family was deplaned from the Southwest flight from Midland, Texas, to Houston,Texas

“It was just not a good morning,” statedSadler “He was screaming. He was throwing a fit. He was screaming no, no, no.”

Sadler stated her boy has a sensory processing condition and does not like his face being touched and that she had a medical note describing the condition.

Sadler included the family formerly had actually had the ability to fly from Houston to Midland without a problem. They were going to Sadler’s hubby, who is operating in Midland.

Strict mask policy

The Monday flight had actually left eviction in Midland, however the aircraft reversed when it ended up being clear the kid was not going to use a mask throughout the journey.

Southwest Airlines has a rigorous mask policy that needs all guests 2 and older to use a mask or face covering for the period of the flight.

A face mask policy was initially presented in early May and from July 27, the airline company presented necessary face coverings with “no exemptions,” apart from for kids more youthful than 2.

The airline company stated if a consumer can not use a face mask “for any reason,” Southwest “will be unable to transport the individual.”

The provider included that in those circumstances, a complete …