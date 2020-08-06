Southwest Airlines Dials Back On Coronavirus Cleanings To Speed Up Flight Turnarounds

Travelers are still being forced to adhere to strict guidelines when they fly, including wearing masks at all times amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines, however, still have their sights firmly on the almighty dollar.

This was just shown once again when Southwest Airlines announced that they would be scaling back coronavirus cleanings of their aircrafts between flights so that they could increase flight turnaround. The airline announced this in a memo written to flight attendants that was obtained by CNN.

“As our flight schedule evolves, we are returning to standard turnaround time,” the memo stated. It went on to explain that the new cleaning procedures between flights will “focus on a few items — tray tables and lavatories.”

Southwest spokeswoman Ro Hawthorne released a statement after the memo came out claiming that flight crews will be conducting a more thorough cleaning process of all airplanes once a day.

“Since flight schedules have increased, other areas of the aircraft will be disinfected during our overnight cleaning process, when Southwest Teams spend six to seven hours per aircraft cleaning all interior surfaces,” Hawthorne said.

Back in March, when the pandemic hit the United States, Southwest announced an enhanced cleaning program that included “interior windows…