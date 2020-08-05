Southwest Airlines cuts back on COVID-19 cleaning to get planes back in the air quicker

Airlines around the world are dealing with a hard balancing act: how do you decrease the dangers postured by COVID-19 while keeping expenses down in an infamously low-margin market? As flight schedules start to boost again, Southwest Airlines is taking the choice to decrease its pandemic cleaning regimens to lessen turn-around times and monetary losses.

The news originates from an internal memo sent out to Southwest personnel and obtained by USA Today, which states that armrests and safety belt will no longer be cleaned up in between each flights, which attendants are to rather focus on high-touch locations like toilets and tray tables. “These are the most important areas to clean between each flight as they are prone to contamination from Customer use and food/beverage consumption,” states the memo.

Armrests and safety belt will no longer be cleaned up in between flights

However, the business worried that it will still clean its planes nose to tail over night for 6 to 7 hours at a time, in addition to carrying out a regular monthly electrostatic cleaning procedure that it declares produces an “anti-microbial coating” on all surface areas that lasts for 30 days.

“We’re also providing sanitizing wipes to Customers, upon request, to wipe down any on-board surface,” a representative for Southwest informedThe Hill The airline company is likewise …