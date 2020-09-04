Southwell: Jump racing suspended at track after multiple horse deaths | Racing News

Jump racing has been suspended at Southwell until further notice, following two further equine fatalities at the Nottinghamshire track on Thursday evening.

The British Horseracing Authority was already working with owners Arena Racing Company in looking into the circumstances of six fatalities at the venue between July 1 and August 24.

After the deaths of Cillian’s Well and Day Of Roses, the BHA and ARC issued a joint statement which read: “The British Horseracing Authority and Arena Racing Company have jointly made the decision to suspend jump racing at Southwell until further notice.

“This is to allow a comprehensive investigation to take place following two further fatalities at this evening’s fixture.

“A process is already under way to investigate the circumstances around the six fatalities that occurred at the track since between July 1 and August 24.

“This involves the racecourse and the BHA’s veterinary team, racecourse department and course inspectors looking into the specific circumstances to understand if there are any common factors.”

Image:

Racecourse owners ARC say jumps racing will only return to Southwell they are satisfied all necessary measures to mitigate against injuries have been implemented



The…