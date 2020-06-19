Southside Middle School student 3D prints door-opening key chains | Local News

FLORENCE, S.C. —Susanna Heiden, a Southside Middle School rising eighth-grader, is making key chains that allow users to open doors and press buttons without touching them during the pandemic.
Susanna is making the key chains to raise money for the Miracle League in Florence.
The idea started when Susanna made a key chain on her behalf aunt. Susanna researched designs on the internet and tweaked the look slightly to produce it her very own. It only took her about 30 minutes to finalize the look.
Her mother, Sherry, posted an image of the clean key to Facebook, and she received plenty of feedback that there were a few people thinking about the keys.
From there, Susanna continued making the key chains for donations. So far, Sherry said, Susanna has raised about $3,000 for the Miracle League.
Sherry said she thinks it is really cool to start to see the community get together to support the Miracle League.
“I think it’s good to use your gifts that God gives you to give back to others,” Sherry said.
Susanna’s fundraiser has exploded beyond a Facebook post. Sherry and Susanna have gotten orders from outside Florence, the keys are actually at The Toy Shop on Hoffmeyer Road and the Florence County Economic Development Partnership has ordered them.
Cameron Packett, the member relations manager at the Economic Development Partnership, needed something to offer the organization’s partners then one to help with COVID-19.
That’s what light emitting diode her to Susanna’s fundraiser.
Packett had seen clean keys on the web, but when she realized that someone local was making them to aid a local organization; she desired to support that fundraiser.
“It just means so much more than what it is on the surface level because it is handmade here,” Packett said. “It has so much to do with economic development really. The fact that someone from one of our middle schools designed the key, and then this facility was able to create them in bulk — it’s just economic development wrapped up really.”
Packett needed 500 key chains, but that was an excessive amount of for Susanna to do on her behalf 3D printer at home, so that they turned to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology to simply help print the majority order of key chains.
The SiMT building used the same design Susanna has been using to print the key chains.
“The SiMT was built to support industry, education and economic development in our region,” said Tressa Gardner, associate vice president of the SiMT. “We feel that utilizing our 3D printing capabilities to expand the impact of Susanna’s project, while also supporting the Miracle League and Florence County Progress, provided the SiMT team with a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community.”