Southern Charm ‘s Kathryn Dennis Apologizes for Racially “Offensive” Messages

The Bravo actuality TV star has discovered herself in sizzling water and is now apologizing for her racially “offensive” messages that she despatched to radio present host, Tamika Gadsden.

For some backstory: Over the weekend, the radio present host known as out a magnificence salon proprietor in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina for internet hosting a “Trump boat parade.”

“In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati,” Tamika shared on Twitter, alongside screenshots of the salon proprietor’s occasion that was initially posted on Instagram Stories.

She added, “This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar in Mt. Pleasant. She’s organizing a Nautical MAGA rally with her friends. Katie is reprehensible.”

So how does the Southern Charm star match into this? Not lengthy after, Tamika posted her Instagram dialog with Kathryn over the matter.

“I guess I didn’t give her the response she wanted,” the radio host wrote in reference to the Southern Charm star’s messages.

Some of the Instagram DMs present Kathryn asking Tamika, “Why are you calling us ‘white people?’ that is so racist.” Another message from the Bravolebrity reads, “Ha dude u are crazy.”

It appeared Kathryn did not cease there.

In different messages Tamika shared on-line, the Southern Charm star additionally wrote, “Grow a pair.”

She added, “That’s how serious I take this,” and likewise included a monkey emoji. Another response learn, “You’ll learn.”

Tamika took to Twitter to slam the fact TV character over her Instagram messages.

“This is what happens when a Black woman in #Charleston speaks up against white supremacy in the form of MAGA rallies,” Tamika’s caption read, alongside a screenshot of her and Kathryn’s Instagram alternate.

She continued, “My comments re: Mylk Bar prompted this @BravoTV “actor” @KathrynDennis to taunt me with monkey emojis in my DMs. Along with a whole host of other names.”

In mild of the messages surfacing, the Southern Charm star issued an apology.

I wish to acknowledge that utilizing a monkey emoji in my textual content was offensive, and from the underside of my coronary heart I sincerely apologize to anybody and everybody I harm. Although the context was not my intention, there are not any "if ands or buts" that excuse me… half 1

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt,” she expressed on Monday. “Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me… part 1.”

Adding, “Part 2: ….I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”

