Southern California wildfire threatens thousands of homes By Reuters

By Andrew Hay

(Reuters) – Firefighters rushed to safeguard thousands of homes from a wildfire racing through brush-covered mountains north of Los Angeles on Friday that triggered hundreds of evacuations and burned a handful of structures.

The blaze, called the Lake Fire, has actually burnt over 11,000 acres (4,451 hectares) and required 250 individuals from their homes given that emerging on Wednesday afternoon in theAngeles National Forest

Triple digit temperature levels and single digit humidity fanned the flames, and little let-up is anticipated over the weekend with an extreme heat caution in result throughout Southern California.

“Fire behavior is picking up,” stated U.S. Forest Service spokespersonAndrew Mitchell

The cause of the blaze was under examination however human activity is most likely to blame, Mitchell stated.

No casualties were reported however the blaze triggered the obligatory evacuation of around 100 homes in neighborhoods about 40 miles (65 km) north of downtown Los Angeles, with a more 5,000 homes threatened. The blaze was at 12% containment, stated Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jake Miller.

The fire ruined 5 homes and other structures, according to California Department of Forestry and …