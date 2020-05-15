Southern California store owner who banned masks says he’s being harassed over coronavirus views

“The authorities shouldn’t be doing what it’s doing,” Ramsay Devereux, who owns Ramsay One Construction in Ventura County, advised the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s absurd what’s going on,” he added. “No one has isolated a virus. No one has proved it. You can’t catch a virus. It’s not even possible. It’s the pharmaceutical industry trying to make a lot of money and make vaccines that are poisonous.”

Four indicators outdoors of his store learn: “We’re OPEN – to the truth,” “No masks allowed,” “handshakes OK,” “Hugs very OK.”

He mentioned the pharmaceutical business is utilizing the pandemic to make vaccines which might be “poisonous”

COVID-19 is a extremely contagious illness that primarily spreads via respiratory droplets within the air. Wearing masks might help gradual the unfold of the virus to others, consultants say, as a result of it retains droplets despatched via the air from respiration, sneezing or coughing contained in the masks.

COSTCO TO START REQUIRING FACE MASKS FOR ALL SHOPPERS

Devereaux is seemingly in violation of Ventura County’s present social distancing order for companies, requiring institutions to “enforce COVID-19 prevention plans” and provides written discover for the way it will adjust to social distancing necessities.

He advised The Times, “there was not one bit of criticism,” when he first put up the indicators. People even got here into the store for hugs, he mentioned.

“And then everything broke loose,” he added.

Last weekend, TMZ posted a narrative on Devereaux’s indicators and a separate tweet of a Facebook image of Devereaux’s indicators with the remark “Actual store in my town,” went viral.

David Parsons, an American historical past professor who posted the tweet, advised The Times, “Reading the thread of all these reactions, it’s clear that Americans are all residing in their very own media-saturated actuality.”

“All these rabbit hole investigations people have done. It’s scary to me because managing democracy is always messy, but it’s harder when you have a population that does not even accept the premise of what’s going on,” he added.

Devereaux mentioned he’s gotten indignant emails and telephone and Yelp even needed to shut down critiques on his enterprise’s web page due to indignant criticisms unrelated to flooring. One particular person referred to as him a “COVID-19 denier!” in line with The Times.

Devereaux mentioned one particular person threatened to burn down his store.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“It’s shaken me up,” he admitted.