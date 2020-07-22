Southend United’s winding-up petition adjourned until September 16 | Football News





Southend United are the topic of a petition over an undefined quantity of tax owed to HMRC

A winding-up petition versus Southend has actually been adjourned until September 16.

HM Revenue and Customs had actually released the petition over an undefined quantity of tax owed by the Shrimpers, who were relegated back to Sky Bet League Two following the curtailment of the season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, a hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court was formerly adjourned after HMRC had actually been notified of a refinancing strategy.

At the remote hearing on July 22, Judge Sebastian Prentis adjourned the petition until September 16 for settlement of the HMRC financial obligation through refinancing, which possibly will include preparing consent from Southend Borough Council for home advancement.

Chairman Ron Martin had actually formerly specified the impressive tax costs indicated the club were under a transfer embargo from the English Football League.

During April, Southend revealed on their authorities club site that a contract had actually been reached with the council to redevelop their existing Roots Hall ground into 502 rental houses, with a brand-new arena being constructed at a website at Fossetts Farm, both endeavors based on the preparation procedure.

Council leader Ian Gilbert informed the club site at the time: “We have always recognised the importance of the football club to the borough and we now have the opportunity to enable them to deliver their new stadium and secure the club’s future. So this is a win-win situation.”

On the field, Southend are presently trying to find a brand-new supervisor after Sol Campbell and his backroom personnel left by shared authorization at the end of June.

The previous England and Arsenal protector signed up with the Essex club in October 2019, however was not able to avoid transfer to League Two.