Southend job could provide ‘pathway’ for BAME coaches, says Craig Fagan | Football News

Southend managerial candidate Craig Fagan hopes they can provide a “pathway” for younger black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) coaches if he’s appointed by the EFL club.

Fagan, who’s currently U23s boss at Southend, has applied to replace Sol Campbell, who left the club by mutual consent in June after their relegation from League One was confirmed.

Campbell’s exit left just five BAME managers in jobs in England’s top four tiers.

“For me it’s not a high enough number,” Fagan told Sky Sports News. “It’s not really sufficient in terms of the quantity of jobs which are out there.

“I think, for myself, when I was playing, there wasn’t a really great deal of managers then, and there was nobody who I could research to and try to be like. There were maybe 1 or 2.

“I think that’s what’s needed. So if it takes the likes of myself to try to be the best I can be, to provide a pathway for someone else, I think that’s what we’ve got to be doing.”

Fagan has praised the influence of Doncaster boss Darren Moore and former Derby team-mate Michael Johnson, who joined the England U21s coaching staff this year as part of the FA’s Elite Coach Placement Programme, which aims to confront BAME under-representation.

As well as sharing coaching experiences, Fagan says he’s learned from the difficulties the duo have faced to find roles.

“I had the likes of Darren Moore, who is at Doncaster, I speak to him quite a lot – he helps me, he’s a guiding light to be fair to him. Michael Johnson as well, who’s now helping out with the U21s with England,” Fagan said.

“Having spoken to those two guys a hell of a lot, they have had their struggles in getting jobs. There were times when I spoke to Johnson when I was thinking about giving coaching up, and that he was struggling more than me.

“He had top qualifications and couldn’t get interviews, so for some body that’s below him when it comes to starting out, it generally does not send the proper message for myself when it comes to getting in there. If he is got every one of these qualifications, just how do i get myself on the coaching ladder?

“But I just think he had to persevere, and he’s got there now coaching the England U21s. So that perseverance and that grit and determination to prove people wrong, and these two guys are now shining lights and a guide for me, and hopefully I can be a guide for others that are coming up.”