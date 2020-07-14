Southampton resume interest in Mohammad Salisu as one of two summer centre-back targets | Football News

Sky Sports News has previously reported Saints interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka
By Anton Toloui & Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 14/07/20 8:25pm
Southampton have renewed their interest in Mohammad Salisu along with another centre-back target on the European continent.
The Valladolid player has a £10.9m (€12m) release clause in his contract that is not expected to be a problem for the Saints should they decide to press ahead with the move.
Sky Sports News reported in January that the Ghanaian had become a target for Ralph Hasenhuttl after some impressive performances in La Liga.
The second centre-back target remains unconfirmed, but Sky Sports News has previously reported the south-coast club have been keen on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka.
Ndicka and Salisu are both left-footed centre-halves and considered bright defensive prospects, with Ndicka also having been tracked by top Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Ndicka, 20, is a France U21 international that came through Auxerre’s youth system, while Salisu is a 21-year-old who has been part of Valladolid since 2017, but is yet to play for Ghana.