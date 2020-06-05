Southampton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Dates for 3 Southampton video games confirmed with two dwell on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 12:52pm
The particulars of Southampton’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s aspect will journey to face Norwich on Friday, June 19, dwell on Sky Sports earlier than internet hosting Arsenal on Thursday, June 25 – each video games kick off at 6pm.
Their fixture with Watford on Sunday, June 28, can be dwell on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm.
Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches might be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of dwell sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season might be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Friday 19 June
Norwich vs Southampton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick
Thursday 25 June
Southampton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports
Sunday 28 June
Watford vs Southampton
Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick
Southampton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Southampton vs Man City
Everton vs Southampton
Man United vs Southampton
Southampton vs Brighton
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Southampton vs Sheffield United