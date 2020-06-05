Southampton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News







The particulars of Southampton’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s aspect will journey to face Norwich on Friday, June 19, dwell on Sky Sports earlier than internet hosting Arsenal on Thursday, June 25 – each video games kick off at 6pm.

Their fixture with Watford on Sunday, June 28, can be dwell on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm.

Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches might be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of dwell sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League sport this season might be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date… and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of among the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season to date… and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Friday 19 June

Norwich vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick

Thursday 25 June

Southampton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

Sunday 28 June

Watford vs Southampton

Kick-Off: 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick

Southampton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Southampton vs Man City

Everton vs Southampton

Man United vs Southampton

Southampton vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Southampton vs Sheffield United