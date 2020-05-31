South Windsor woman receives over 100 birthday cards on 100th birthday | News

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Making the perfect of a not quite perfect scenario.

The household of Manchester resident Beth Healy got here up with a 100th birthday celebration that may by no means be forgotten by these in attendance.

What a celebration it was.

Beth Healy turned 100 years younger with loads of household and associates displaying singing, dancing, and displaying her a ton of affection.

Beth is a mother, grandmom, and nice grandmother.

Those roles are a big a part of her 100 yr success story, referred to as life.

Her granddaughter, Erin, is the one who got here up with the concept of the celebratory gathering outdoors of Beth’s residence at Windsor Farms.

Complete with Mansfield Mayor Jay Moran declaring as we speak Beth Healy Day in each Manchester and South Windsor.

“It really makes me so happy. She’s a great woman. She’s lived 100 years. She’s gone through life and death, just so much,” Erin Daley, Beth’s granddaughter, defined.

Erin wished to discover a option to get 100 birthday cards in honor of Beth’s huge day.

She got here to Ch. three asking to broadcast her plea and what have you learnt, the response was a lot larger than anybody might think about.

“Over 450 cards and they’re nonetheless coming in. Cards began pouring in. It was overwhelming simply how persons are and all the great phrases,” stated Emily.

Nice words from some of Beth’s favorite people, like Geno Auriemma and the arch bishop of Hartford.

COVID-19 social distancing may have kept Beth safe inside, but it didn’t stop her from grooving to one of her favorite local singers, Ashley Cruz.

“We haven’t seen her since this entire factor began. She seems nice, in good spirits. Hopefully, she’ll dwell for an additional hundred years,” John Healy, Beth’s son, added.

Beth’s household put forth an amazing effort to honor their great matriarch.

A woman who’d thought she’d seen all of it, now has one thing distinctive to recollect.