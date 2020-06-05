South Sudan denies allowing Egypt military base near Ethiopia  – Middle East Monitor

South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement resolving the controversy over its approval of Cairo’s request to establish a military base near the Ethiopian border.

The ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that the data circulated on social media relating to this agreement is unfounded.

The statement indicated that: “No agreement has ever been reached to allocate a land lot for an Egyptian military base in South Sudan.”

The ministry conveyed: “Both countries, Ethiopia and Egypt, are good friends of South Sudan, and cooperate to implement the reactivated agreement to resolve the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, especially in the second chapter that deals with security arrangements, as well as contributing to combating the coronavirus pandemic.”

The ministry pointed out that Ethiopia is helping maintain peace and security in the border region of Abyei, in cooperation with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), adding that: “These false allegations and propaganda are launched by the enemies of peace in the country, in order to disturb our relations with neighbouring countries and the entire region.”

The ministry mentioned that South Sudan is just a: “Peace-loving country, and will continue to support peaceful coexistence with its neighbours, the region and the world for the mutual benefit of all.”

Juba TV reported that the government of South Sudan agreed to Egypt’s request to construct a military base in the Pajok region, the place where a military official was quoted as stating that the base would harbour about 250 Egyptian soldiers, to be ready for all possibilities associated with the construction of the Renaissance Dam by Ethiopia.

“The government of the Republic of South Sudan and the South Sudan Defence Forces agreed to allocate a land lot to our Egyptian brothers, who asked for a parcel in eastern [South Sudan] to deploy their forces,” Juba TV revealed.

This came based on the statement of the military official who indicated, on condition of anonymity, this step will boost development in the country.

In a related context, the state at South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the land lot will only be properly used for development purposes that Egypt has pledged to offer to the littlest country on the planet, noting that the Egyptians will use the land to enhance a much-needed development in the Republic of South Sudan.

South Sudan’s News Now quoted the state in the Foreign Ministry as stating that: “Egypt is the only country in Africa that has been at our side for the past decade since we gained our independence.”

Earlier, Ethiopia announced its intention to start filling the reservoir of the Renaissance Dam this year, without prior agreement with Egypt and Sudan, which was rejected by the Egyptian authorities, submitting a memorandum to the Security Council.

However, last Thursday Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopian minister of water, irrigation and energy, asserted that his country wouldn’t recognise Egypt’s historical rights to the Nile’s water.