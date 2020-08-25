South side mom develops stutter, other neurological issues post COVID

Amanda Wood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and has suffered from issues including neurological symptoms ever since.
INDIANAPOLIS — With every week that passes there are more people joining the COVID-19 survivor ranks.
Some of them are fully recovered, but the long-haulers, like Amanda Wood from Center Grove, are reporting symptoms and side effects that baffle doctors.
“I started just not feeling right,” she said. “And I couldn’t really describe it.”
Wood said she hasn’t felt well for months.
She was was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, and despite repeated testing, she didn’t get a negative test result for 117 days.
Now she’s still negative but has developed a stutter, intense headaches and short-term recall issues.
“When I had COVID in March, everything hurt,” she said. “And I don’t feel like that anymore, so that’s a blessing. But then neurological issues, you know, are obviously…